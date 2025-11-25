The Sunita Narain Show: Our right to clean air is not negotiable. Here’s what we need to do

In the latest episode of her show, Sunita Narain dives deep into the growing air pollution crisis in Delhi, one of the world’s most polluted cities.

Sunita Narain breaks down the key sources of pollution — ranging from vehicular emissions and crop stubble burning to construction dust and industrial pollutants — all contributing to the city’s toxic air.

She goes on to discuss the urgent agenda needed to tackle this issue, including the strict enforcement of vehicle emission norms, transitioning to cleaner energy solutions, and investing in sustainable waste management practices to curb open burning.

She also calls for more coordinated government policies across both state and central levels to ensure long-term change.