Trends that trail a new green world

Trend 7

Project globalisation is now on the line, and the question is how it will be reworked so that it can work for both people and the planet: The global trading system is in disarray. It is impossible to predict the outcome of this reset in the world trade order, which is extremely complex in its interrelationships and has established itself as the only game in town for any country’s economic growth and prosperity.

Project globalisation was built on the foundation that the cost of manufacturing was high in this world; labour was expensive and the cost of environmental regulations was prohibitive. This was the time when the already industrialised countries were feeling the pain of local air and water pollution—from acid rain to toxins in rivers. They were facing huge public outrages and so, the classic “not-in-my-backyard” (NIMBY) principle came to be applied in the name of global trade.

Renowned US economist Larry Summers, who in 1992 was with the World Bank and went on to become the president of Harvard University, wrote in an internal memo “there is an economic logic to dump toxic waste in the lowest wage country”. The British magazine, Economist put it bluntly—“'let them eat pollution' says Summers”. The argument was brilliant; it would be cheaper to do business in the lowest-wage countries with minimal regulations. The richer you are, wrote Summers, the more you want your environment to be clean and so the costs are higher. Public concern about toxic agents that have one-in-a-million chance to cause prostate cancer would be high in countries where people survive to get prostate cancer, as compared to countries where under-five mortality is 200 per 1,000 people. Harsh words, that Summers tried to squirm out of, but what he said was the absolute driver for economic and trade globalisation.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) was born in 1995, and in 2001 China joined this body. There has been no looking back since. Global manufacturing moved lock, stock, and barrel from the industrialised world to countries like China and then to Vietnam, Bangladesh and Cambodia. It has been a game of finding the bottom: as costs of regulation and labour increase, so does the flight of industry in search of new greener pastures. We see this in India as well—as soon as the pollution regulator cracks the whip, industry moves out to “dark” unauthorised settlement areas. In this free-market world, the cost of labour and environment has to be discounted to stay competitive.

In the 25-odd years of this global trade order, there are now new losers and new winners. In the early 1990s, when Arthur Dunkel’s draft proposal for WTO was being pushed, developing world was up in arms. There were protests in India, for instance, against the idea of unfettered global trade, as it would destroy livelihoods of the poorest, particularly farmers who faced the prospect of cheap food being dumped from the industrialised mega farms of the West. By 1999, when the ministers met at Seattle, US to celebrate the new world order, there was widespread and growing anger against “untamed globalisation”. Protesters also came from the richer world, which was seeing the flight of manufacturing and pain of unemployment.

The global trade order is built on the premise of the consumption of societies that create markets and economic wealth. It is the sheer size of its consuming classes that puts the US at the lead and gives it the heft to rework tariffs and agreements. The country—home to only 4 per cent of the world’s population—gorges on household goods. According to data, the US accounts for roughly 30 per cent of global household consumption—it consumes double or more of what it produces, and hence faces a trade deficit. But it is also because of this gargantuan demand that countries are queuing up in submission. They desperately need and want a share of the US market—for everything from coffee to clothes to electronics and more.

As a result of this climate change has been the other big casualty. The fact is, emissions in the West never really reduced; they just moved to new production sites. This is also where economy, climate change and politics intersect. When the world moved towards interconnected economies it was believed that it would lead to a prosperous and safer world order; countries would not attack as they would be driven by the self-interest of cooperation. But the real reason for moving the industry was to reduce the costs of labour and environmental safeguards. It was too expensive to manufacture if these costs had to be paid. This meant that production moved and so did emissions. We know that from the carbon dioxide balance sheet of countries as China became the world’s manufacturer. After joining WTO, China’s share of global CO2 emissions rose from 5 per cent in 1990 to 21 per cent in 2019.

But all the flaws, faults and failures of this global free trade system were papered over; the winners made sure of this. Western companies moved to lower income countries and made profits; consumers (all of us) were happy because of cheaper goods. In all this, the service and technology sectors boomed; banks and financial markets made money and with poor income distribution policies, disparities sharpened. Now, it is here with a bang. Of course, the global trading system has us all hooked. The low-wage countries have economically benefitted from global trade. In this interconnected world of trade, service and finance, disengagement will come at huge costs.

Now, there is a further complication. The global disengagement is also connected to the much needed green transition. The production of all things green is still cheaper in the “other” side of the world, China in particular. China has also invested greatly in the green technology business—the long game has been played with great design and intent. The question is if this will now derail the momentum for a low-carbon economy or will it accelerate green transition led, this time by China.