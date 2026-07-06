Two markets, one cost curve: What BESS demand means for India’s EV prices

On July 1, Delhi’s newly notified Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030 came into force, with staged mandates to electrify two-wheelers, three-wheelers and goods carriers over the next four years. Buried in its infrastructure chapter is a single, non-binding sentence asking power distribution companies to explore battery storage systems at electric bus depots.

That sentence deserves more attention than its length suggests. Four years after the government launched a Rs 18,100 crore scheme to build domestic battery cell factories, no beneficiary has received an incentive payment, and barely 3 per cent of the promised 50 gigawatt-hour (GWh) manufacturing capacity is running. The missing ingredient, increasingly, looks like demand — and battery energy storage systems (BESS), at the scale India’s grid planners project the country will need, could be one of the more realistic ways to supply it. Combined with recycling-driven import substitution, that demand could also do something subsidies alone have not: bring down the cost of batteries, and with them, the upfront price of electric vehicles (EVs) across every segment.

An idle 50 gigawatt-hours

The Advanced Chemistry Cell Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, launched in 2021 with an Rs 18,100 crore outlay, aimed to build 50 GWh of cell manufacturing capacity by 2025 and cut a cell-import dependence the Union Ministry of Mines puts at nearly 70 per cent, sourced mainly from mainland China and Hong Kong. In FY20 alone, India imported an estimated 450 million lithium-ion battery units at a cost of roughly US$865 million, according to the R&D Roadmap on Tropical EV Battery, a 2024 report built by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) with the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) among its lead authors.

Ten companies bid for the 50 GWh on offer, including Exide and Amara Raja — the only two with prior battery manufacturing experience. Both lost out to bidders promising steeper domestic value addition: Reliance New Energy, Ola Electric and Rajesh Exports, after an initial award to Hyundai fell through. Four years on, only 1.4 GWh — 2.8 per cent of the target — has been commissioned, all by Ola Electric, which has not met the scheme’s domestic value addition thresholds (25 per cent in year one, rising to 60 per cent by year five) needed to claim any incentive; incentives are payable quarterly only after a beneficiary clears that threshold and begins qualifying sales. Reaching the 60 per cent threshold across the scheme was meant to substitute around Rs 20,000 crore of imports annually, per the DST roadmap’s estimate — a saving that remains entirely theoretical. As of February 2026, no incentive payment has reached any beneficiary, and the Union Budget 2026-27 cut the scheme’s allocation by 44.5 per cent — an acknowledgment that disbursement is not materialising at the pace envisaged.