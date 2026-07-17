What BluSmart got wrong—and right

What Blusmart proved

Before asking what went wrong with BluSmart, it is worth being precise about what went right. BluSmart’s EVs completed over 300 million km of fare-generating trips in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. Its fleet ran reliably enough for the company to earn carbon credit accreditation from Verra, the global non-profit standard-setter, becoming the first Indian mobility firm to do so. Its customer satisfaction metrics outperformed conventional ride-hailing platforms. Its charging network—35 dedicated hubs across Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru—showed that fleet-scale EV charging is operationally achievable in India. Running costs were materially lower than comparable compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles and maintenance was less frequent. If investors, policy-makers and the public conclude that the failure means electric fleet operations do not work, the next set of operators will find capital more expensive, regulation more hesitant and public trust harder to rebuild...