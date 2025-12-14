What is GRAP-IV, now in force in Delhi and the National Capital Region?

Authorities in Delhi and the National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) invoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV on December 13, 2025, as air quality worsened to hazardous levels.

The GRAP framework was approved by the Supreme Court in 2016, and its implementation has since been overseen by the Commission for Air Quality Management. Governments in Delhi-NCR must act in accordance with the GRAP mechanism as air pollution levels rise through various stages.

There are four stages in GRAP, each linked to the Air Quality Index (AQI) at the time.

When the AQI is 201-300 or the air quality is categorised as ‘poor’, GRAP-I or the first stage of the framework kicks in. The second stage is invoked when the air quality becomes ‘very poor’ or the AQI is 301-400. GRAP-III is arrived at when the pollution is ‘severe’ or AQI is 401-450.

During GRAP-IV, conditions enter the ‘severe+’ range (AQI of more than 450).

“Today, Delhi’s daily average AQI clocked 431 at 4 PM, as per the Daily AQI Bulletin by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which further rose to 441 today at 6PM. In view of the rising trend in AQI owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions in Delhi-NCR, the Sub-Committee of Graded Response Action Plan of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) called on an emergency meeting today,” a statement by the Press Information Bureau noted.

“Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of extant GRAP — ‘Severe+’ Air Quality (Delhi’s AQI > 450), with immediate effect in the entire NCR,” it added.

Under GRAP-IV

A host of measures are being taken by the Delhi-NCR administrations under GRAP-IV. These include a ban on the entry of BS-IV trucks into Delhi, except for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

There is a ban on construction and demolition activities including work on highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission lines, pipelines, and telecom infrastructure works.

Classes for students of Classes VI to IX and Class XI in Delhi and NCR areas are to be conducted in hybrid mode.

Public, municipal, and private offices are to function at 50 per cent capacity, with the remaining staff working from home.