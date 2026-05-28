Air
Why can’t Delhi beat road dust?
Road dust contributes significantly to Delhi’s PM10 and PM2.5 pollution, yet efforts to control it are falling short
Delhi’s air pollution crisis is often blamed on stubble burning, vehicles, and industry. But what if one of the city’s biggest polluters is right beneath our feet?
Road dust contributes significantly to Delhi’s PM10 and PM2.5 pollution, yet efforts to control it are falling short.
Why is Delhi so dusty? And why aren’t dust-control systems working?
Down To Earth explains.