Why India’s pollution crisis persists despite funds and policies

India’s air pollution crisis has evolved into a persistent public health emergency, with efforts struggling to translate into measurable improvements on the ground. Despite years of policy interventions and significant financial allocations, clean air remains out of reach for millions.

The country continues to face a serious air pollution crisis, ranking sixth among the most polluted countries globally, according to Swiss air quality technology company IQAir’s World Air Quality Report 2025 , released on March 24, 2026. Many cities, especially in the Indo-Gangetic Plain, remain at the top of global pollution rankings.

PM2.5 levels in most Indian cities are still far above the safe limits set by the World Health Organization (WHO), the report finds. Delhi, in particular, continues to rank among the most polluted capital cities in the world. Together, these trends make it clear that India’s clean air ambitions are still far from being realised.

Multiple sources contribute to this crisis. Vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, construction dust and biomass burning all play a significant role in deteriorating air quality. Seasonal factors, especially during winter, worsen the situation by trapping pollutants close to the ground and increasing their concentration.

Although the government has introduced policies such as the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), cleaner fuels and the promotion of electric vehicles, their overall impact has remained limited. Many of these measures are not fully implemented or effectively enforced on the ground, highlighting a clear gap between policy intent and actual outcomes.

Pollution hotspots: A regional crisis

The scale of the problem becomes even more evident at the city level. Loni in Uttar Pradesh ranks as the most polluted city globally, with levels of fine particulate matter PM2.5 reaching 112.5 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³), the IQAir report said. It is followed by Byrnihat (101.1 µg/m³) and Delhi (99.6 µg/m³). Several other cities from the National Capital Region (NCR), including Ghaziabad (89.2 µg/m³), Noida (80.5 µg/m³) and Greater Noida (77.2 µg/m³), also feature prominently among the most polluted worldwide.

The clustering of these cities within and around Delhi highlights the critical reality that air pollution is not confined to a single city but spans an entire region. NCR has effectively emerged as a continuous pollution hotspot, driven by shared sources such as vehicular emissions, industrial activity, construction dust and seasonal factors.