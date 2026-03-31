Why India’s pollution crisis persists despite funds and policies

India remains among the world’s most polluted countries despite policy efforts
PM2.5 levels continue to exceed WHO limits across major cities, including Delhi
NCR emerges as a regional pollution hotspot driven by shared sources
Funding under NCAP skewed towards road dust, with key sources under-addressed
Weak implementation, low fund utilisation and poor coordination hinder progress
Winter spikes highlight fragile gains and persistent public health risks
India’s air pollution crisis has evolved into a persistent public health emergency, with efforts struggling to translate into measurable improvements on the ground. Despite years of policy interventions and significant financial allocations, clean air remains out of reach for millions.
The country continues to face a serious air pollution crisis, ranking sixth among the most polluted countries globally, according to Swiss air quality technology company IQAir’s , released on March 24, 2026. Many cities, especially in the Indo-Gangetic Plain, remain at the top of global pollution rankings.
PM2.5 levels in most Indian cities are still far above the safe limits set by the World Health Organization (WHO), the report finds. Delhi, in particular, continues to rank among the most polluted capital cities in the world. Together, these trends make it clear that India’s clean air ambitions are still far from being realised.
Multiple sources contribute to this crisis. Vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, construction dust and biomass burning all play a significant role in deteriorating air quality. Seasonal factors, especially during winter, worsen the situation by trapping pollutants close to the ground and increasing their concentration.
Although the government has introduced policies such as the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), cleaner fuels and the promotion of electric vehicles, their overall impact has remained limited. Many of these measures are not fully implemented or effectively enforced on the ground, highlighting a clear gap between policy intent and actual outcomes.
The scale of the problem becomes even more evident at the city level. Loni in Uttar Pradesh ranks as the most polluted city globally, with levels of fine particulate matter PM2.5 reaching 112.5 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³), the IQAir report said. It is followed by Byrnihat (101.1 µg/m³) and Delhi (99.6 µg/m³). Several other cities from the National Capital Region (NCR), including Ghaziabad (89.2 µg/m³), Noida (80.5 µg/m³) and Greater Noida (77.2 µg/m³), also feature prominently among the most polluted worldwide.
The clustering of these cities within and around Delhi highlights the critical reality that air pollution is not confined to a single city but spans an entire region. NCR has effectively emerged as a continuous pollution hotspot, driven by shared sources such as vehicular emissions, industrial activity, construction dust and seasonal factors.
The regional nature of pollution becomes even more pronounced during winter. Air quality in northern India deteriorates sharply as temperature inversion traps pollutants near the surface, while crop burning, industrial emissions and local sources further intensify the problem. In December 2025, PM2.5 levels increased by 44 per cent in Delhi and by around 62 per cent in neighbouring cities. These seasonal spikes push pollution to hazardous levels, posing serious risks to public health.
Even though India recorded a modest 3 per cent improvement in average pollution levels overall, these episodic winter surges show that the gains are fragile and far from sufficient to deliver sustained clean air.
India has taken several steps to control air pollution, but the results have been uneven. Despite the National Clean Air Programme’s goal of reducing pollution by 40 per cent by 2026, 67.13 per cent of the funding has been allocated to road dust reduction, while only 11.47 per cent has gone towards reducing biomass burning, 13.71 per cent towards vehicle emissions, and just 0.8 per cent towards industrial pollution.
Major pollution sources have therefore been relatively overlooked. Additionally, the focus has largely been on PM10 concentrations rather than the more harmful PM2.5, suggesting that spending priorities do not fully align with the actual sources of pollution.
At the same time, higher spending does not always guarantee better air quality, and Delhi is a clear example of this problem. Despite being one of the most polluted cities, Delhi has used only 19.35 per cent of its allocated funds under the National Clean Air Programme. Out of Rs 80.65 crore received, only Rs 15.74 crore has been spent, leaving a large share unutilised.
This indicates that the issue is not just about how much money is available, but how effectively it is used. Poor utilisation reflects delays, weak planning and gaps in execution.
The contrast becomes clearer when compared with other cities. Bhubaneswar used over 80 per cent of its funds but still failed to meet its pollution reduction targets. On the other hand, Bareilly used around 70 per cent of its funds and achieved a significant reduction in PM10 levels, even exceeding its target. This shows that spending alone does not ensure results unless it is properly planned and targeted. Delhi, in this case, struggles both with low spending and poor outcomes.
Data from the 15th Finance Commission further highlights this mismatch. Cities such as Indore used nearly 100 per cent of their funds but still saw pollution levels rise over time. In contrast, Srinagar used only 44 per cent of its funds but managed to reduce pollution beyond its target. These examples underline a weak link between fund utilisation and actual improvement in air quality. For Delhi, this means that both better use of funds and stronger implementation strategies are urgently needed.
While there have been some improvements under NCAP and related schemes across India, progress remains insufficient. Over 18,307 km of roads have been paved and nearly 11,880 km are being cleaned daily using mechanical sweepers, states official data on the PRANA Portal as of December 2025.
Green areas have expanded to more than 5,378 acres, while around 3,926 electric buses and 759 EV charging stations have been deployed. Waste management has also improved, with construction and demolition processing capacity exceeding 8,232 tonnes per day and legacy waste remediation reaching about 156 lakh metric tonnes. These steps indicate progress in building long-term systems to manage pollution.
In Delhi, some of these measures have also been implemented, including mechanised road sweeping, expansion of electric buses and improved waste management. However, these efforts have not been enough to prevent severe pollution spikes, especially during winter months. The city continues to face high pollution levels due to both local sources and pollution from neighbouring regions. This highlights that while progress has been made, it is still not sufficient to address the scale of the problem.
India’s air pollution crisis is not due to a lack of awareness, policies or funding. The real issue lies in weak implementation, poor planning and a lack of coordination between different agencies. To improve air quality, there is a need to focus more on controlling PM2.5 and targeting the most harmful sources of pollution. Funds must be used more effectively, with clear accountability and monitoring systems in place. Stronger enforcement of emission rules and better coordination between states are also essential.
At the same time, some practical steps can make a real difference. Expanding clean public transport, promoting electric vehicles and controlling crop burning through better alternatives can help reduce pollution. Increasing green cover and improving waste management can also support long-term improvement.
Most importantly, action needs to be timely and coordinated, especially ahead of the winter season. Only then can cities like Delhi move towards cleaner and healthier air.
Another important step is to strengthen local-level planning and public participation. Cities need better data systems to track pollution sources and measure the real impact of interventions. Involving communities, local bodies and experts can help ensure that solutions are practical and effectively implemented.
Regular audits of fund utilisation and outcomes can also improve transparency and accountability. With stronger governance and greater public involvement, policies can finally translate into cleaner air on the ground.