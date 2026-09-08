Climate Change

1.5°C warming breach is unavoidable. What do we do next?

To survive, we must navigate an “overshoot, peak, and decline” pathway

In 2024, the world crossed a line we swore we would never breach.

For the first time, global temperatures exceeded the critical 1.5-degree Celsius mark set by the Paris Agreement.

A new report by the United Nations Environment Programme, Limiting Overshoot, urges the global community to accept the unavoidable reality that we will surpass the 1.5°C global warming threshold.

The report delivers a stark wake-up call, breaching 1.5 degrees, in coming years, is our new reality. To survive, we must navigate an “overshoot, peak, and decline” pathway.

Think of it like a fever. First, we overshoot, temporarily exceeding the 1.5-degree limit. Second, we must peak the temperature, ideally keeping this fever below 2 degree Celsius and as short-lived as possible. Though under current climate policies, median projected global warming reaches around 2.6°C by year 2100. Finally, we decline, bringing temperatures back down by achieving net-zero, slashing greenhouse gases like methane, and actively removing carbon from the atmosphere.

The consequences are not merely future projections but are catastrophic realities unfolding right now.

Paris agreement
Greenhouse Gases
United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)
1.5°C warming breach
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in