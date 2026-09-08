1.5°C warming breach is unavoidable. What do we do next?

In 2024, the world crossed a line we swore we would never breach.

For the first time, global temperatures exceeded the critical 1.5-degree Celsius mark set by the Paris Agreement.

A new report by the United Nations Environment Programme, Limiting Overshoot, urges the global community to accept the unavoidable reality that we will surpass the 1.5°C global warming threshold.

The report delivers a stark wake-up call, breaching 1.5 degrees, in coming years, is our new reality. To survive, we must navigate an “overshoot, peak, and decline” pathway.

Think of it like a fever. First, we overshoot, temporarily exceeding the 1.5-degree limit. Second, we must peak the temperature, ideally keeping this fever below 2 degree Celsius and as short-lived as possible. Though under current climate policies, median projected global warming reaches around 2.6°C by year 2100. Finally, we decline, bringing temperatures back down by achieving net-zero, slashing greenhouse gases like methane, and actively removing carbon from the atmosphere.

The consequences are not merely future projections but are catastrophic realities unfolding right now.