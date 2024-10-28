2025 emissions set to surpass 1990 levels by over 50% despite current climate pledges, UNFCCC warns

Additionally, only 50 per cent of signatories have set long-term visions, strategies and goals extending to 2050 and beyond. If countries achieve both their NDCs and long-term commitments (Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy or LT-LEDS), emissions could be reduced by 63 per cent by 2050 compared to 2019, with annual per capita emissions falling to 2.4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent. However, to meet the 1.5°C target, per capita emissions would need to be two to three times lower, at 1.3 t CO2e.