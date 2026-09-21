2025 fourth consecutive year with net loss in global glacial mass

2025 was the fourth consecutive year in which every major glaciated region recorded a net loss in ice mass, according to the World Meteorological Organisation’s (WMO) latest State of Global Water Resources 2025 report. In the year between October 2024 and September 2025, glaciers around the world lost 408 ± 132 gigatonnes of mass, equivalent to a sea level rise of 1.1 ± 0.4 mm.

The continued loss of glacier ice mass means that six of seven largest annual losses from glaciers have occurred in the last seven years. “Specifically, in 2025, the Central Asia, South Asia West, Russian Arctic, Iceland, and Western Canada and USA regions all recorded annual mass balances that ranked among the three most negative years on record for those regions,” according to the report. “Overall, the substantial loss of glacier mass throughout the twenty-first century represents a decline in global freshwater resources,” the report added.

The report highlighted that mountain glaciers lost 6.2 per cent of the ice mass between 2000 and 2025. In some regions there is a substantial decrease in overall mass of glaciers of up to 40 percent over the past many decades.

For instance, glaciers in the central Altai region of Russia have recorded a mass loss of 271.7 square kilometres or 40.2 per cent since the 1950’s. Out of this 18.8 per cent or 93.8 square kilometres was lost since 2001. The strongest losses were recorded in the South Chuya range.

Annual and seasonal mass change, 1976-2025