2025 wildfires were costliest on record despite smaller global burn area, study says

Wildfires in 2025 were the costliest on record, even though the total area burned globally was among the lowest recorded since 2002, according to a new review of global wildfire activity.

Insured wildfire losses accounted for 38 per cent of all insured natural hazard losses globally in 2025, making the year one of the most destructive for fire-related disasters, the researchers said.

An international team of scientists led by researchers at the University of East Anglia summarised the wildfire events of 2025 in a review article published in the journal Nature Reviews Earth & Environment .

The assessment found that 335 million hectares burned worldwide in 2025, 16 per cent below the long-term average. Total fire-related carbon emissions fell to 11 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2), the third-lowest level since 2002, according to the review.

But the researchers said the figures masked an important global shift: savannah fires declined, while extreme and destructive wildfires increasingly emerged in temperate and high-latitude regions.

Population growth along the wildland-urban boundary also increased exposure, while firefighting resources came under pressure as multiple regions faced simultaneous emergencies, the authors said.

Devastating wildfires in Canada, the United States, Europe and South Korea led to more than 300,000 evacuations and more than 90 deaths, according to the review.