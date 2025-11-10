30th annual climate meeting of the UN, Conference of Parties (COP30) begins in Belem

The 30th annual climate meeting of the UN, Conference of Parties (COP), will take place in Belem, Brazil, from Monday, November 10 to Friday, November 21. At COP30, world leaders will converge to talk about climate change and pledge support to tackle rising global warming.

The 30th edition of COP will host world leaders such as the UK’s Sir Keir Starmer, a delegation from China and ‘scientists, business leaders, non-governmental organizations, activists, and other members of civil society from more than 190 countries.’

