56 million years ago, the Earth suddenly heated up — and many plants stopped working properly

Around 56 million years ago, Earth suddenly got much hotter. Over about 5,000 years, the amount of carbon in the atmosphere drastically increased and global temperatures shot up by some 6°C .

As we show in new research published in Nature Communications, one consequence was that many of the world’s plants could no longer thrive. As a result, they soaked up less carbon from the atmosphere, which may have contributed to another interesting thing about this prehistoric planetary heatwave: it lasted more than 100,000 years.

Today Earth is warming around 10 times faster than it did 56 million years ago, which may make it even harder for modern plants to adapt.

Rewinding 56 million years

Plants can help regulate the climate through a process known as carbon sequestration. This involves capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere via photosynthesis and storing it in their leaves, wood and roots.

However, abrupt global warming may temporarily impact this regulating function.

Investigating how Earth’s vegetation responded to the rapid global warming event around 56 million years ago — known formally as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) — isn’t easy.

To do so, we developed a computer model simulating plant evolution, dispersal, and carbon cycling. We compared model outputs to fossil pollen and plant trait data from three sites to reconstruct vegetation changes such as height, leaf mass, and deciduousness across the warming event.

The three sites include: The Bighorn Basin in the United States, the North Sea and the Arctic Circle.

We focused our research on fossil pollen due to many unique properties.

First, pollen is produced in copious amounts. Second, it travels extensively via air and water currents. Third, it possesses a resilient structure that withstands decay, allowing for its excellent preservation in ancient geological formations.

A shift in vegetation

In the mid-latitude sites, including the Bighorn Basin — a deep and wide valley amidst the northern Rocky Mountains — evidence indicates vegetation had a reduced ability to regulate the climate.

Pollen data shows a shift to smaller plants such as palms and ferns. Leaf mass per area (a measure of leaf density and thickness) also increased as deciduous trees declined. Fossil soils indicate reduced soil organic carbon levels.

The data suggest smaller, drought-resistant plants including palms thrived in the landscape because they could keep pace with warming. They were, however, associated with a reduced capacity to store carbon in biomass and soils.

In contrast, the high-latitude Arctic site showed increased vegetation height and biomass following warming. The pollen data show replacement of conifer forests by broad-leaved swamp taxa and the persistence of some subtropical plants such as palms.

The model and data indicate high-latitude regions could adapt and even increase productivity (that is, capture and store carbon dioxide) under the warmer climate.

Glimpse into future

The vegetation disruption during PETM may have reduced terrestrial carbon sequestration for 70,000-100,000 years due to the reduced ability of vegetation and soils to capture and store carbon.

Our research suggests vegetation that is more able to regulate the climate took a long time to regrow, and this contributed to the length of the warming event.

Global warming of more than 4°C exceeded mid-latitude vegetation’s ability to adapt during PETM. Human-made warming is occurring ten times faster, further limiting the time for adaptation.

What happened on Earth 56 million years ago highlights the need to understand biological systems’ capacity to keep pace with rapid climate changes and maintain efficient carbon sequestration.