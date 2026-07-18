Climate Change

A-23a is dead: World’s largest iceberg has fallen apart into pieces

After nearly 40 years of being battered by warmer waves and meltwater, the once-mighty A23a disintegrated into negligible fragments, vanishing into the South Atlantic

Imagine a slab of ice so massive it could cover the entire city of Delhi nearly three times over.

This isn’t just an iceberg; it’s a wandering frozen continent that has disintegrated before its 40th birthday.

However, by 2026, after nearly 40 years of being battered by warmer waves and meltwater, the once-mighty A23a disintegrated into negligible fragments, vanishing into the South Atlantic.

Global Warming
Antarctica
iceberg
South Atlantic Ocean
Down To Earth
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