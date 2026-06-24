A drying and heating up Europe is deepening poverty and inequality: Study

Compound dry-and-hot extremes are exacerbating income inequality and pushing millions more people into poverty across Europe, according to a new Climate Analytics study.

Researchers led by Jessie Ruth Schleypen and colleagues combined European household level survey data from 2004 to 2022 with high resolution temperature and drought data in a fixed effects econometric regression - to investigate how household income and the risk of poverty changed due to heat waves, droughts, and compound dry-and-hot extremes.

The study, published in Global Environmental Change in May 2026, finds that on average from 2004 to 2022, annual household income was reduced by an additional 0.8 percentage points when heat waves coincided with a drought month, compared to when heat waves occurred alone.

In the same period, the estimated reduction in average household income was 3.6 percentage points greater for the poorest income quintile compared to the richest income quintile.