A Super El Niño is coming: 5 hard‑won lessons the world can learn from Africa

A “super” El Niño is caused by Pacific Ocean temperatures rising far more than normal. Parts of the Pacific are expected to be about 3°C warmer than average by the end of 2026.

There have only been three other super El Niño events in modern records (since 1982). The most recent, in 2015-16, pushed more than 36 million people across east and southern Africa into hunger. The effects were felt through food and nutrition security, water scarcity, health access and livelihoods.

The prospect of this happening again has triggered concern, understandably.

My research has shown how Africa, with high levels of poverty, underdevelopment and weak infrastructure, is very exposed to climate risks which damage food systems and health .

Focusing only on risk, however, tells only one side of the story.

African countries have spent decades coping and adapting to repeated cycles of droughts, floods, rainfall variability and food insecurity. The continent has built valuable experience in managing multiple harsh conditions.

The world needs to pay more attention to the knowledge, practices and adaptation strategies that African communities, institutions and researchers have developed through experience. As climate impacts intensify globally, these experiences offer valuable lessons for building resilience.

The five hard-won lessons