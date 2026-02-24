AAD 2026: Planetary boundaries, public health and policy in focus

The Centre for Science and Environment’s (CSE) annual Anil Agarwal Dialogue (AAD) returns this year with a sharp focus on a planet under strain and a media landscape in flux.

From February 25-27, 2026 at the Anil Agarwal Environment Training Institute (AAETI) in Nimli, Rajasthan, AAD 2026 promises three days of intense deliberation, field immersion and conversations that bridge science, policy and journalism.

The formal inauguration on February 25 will centre on the release of CSE and Down To Earth’s Annual State of India’s Environment 2026 report. Sunita Narain, director-general CSE will present key findings, followed by keynote perspectives from Justice Deepak Gupta, former judge of the Supreme Court of India, and Ashok Lavasa, former secretary, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Their addresses are expected to frame the current environmental context through the twin lenses of law and governance.

The thematic arc of AAD 2026 reflects the urgency of converging crises. A session on “Humans, Animals & Climate Change” on February 25 will examine biodiversity loss and shifting species behaviour, with inputs from conservation biologist Qamar Qureshi, IISER Pune’s Milind Watve and Ninad Mungi of Aarhus University. An open house on reporting will bring together journalists from The Indian Express, Sanctuary Asia and Down To Earth to reflect on covering wildlife and conflict.