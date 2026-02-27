Climate Change

AAD 2026: Sajan John on health of coral reefs along Indian coastline

Coral reef expert from Wildlife Trust of India explains current health of India’s reefs and why their unique mix of branching and boulder corals makes them relatively resilient

India’s coral reefs are under pressure from rising ocean temperatures and global bleaching events — but how are they really doing?

In this conversation from the Anil Agarwal Dialogue 2026, Sajan John, a coral reef expert from the Wildlife Trust of India, explains the current health of India’s reefs, why their unique mix of branching and boulder corals makes them relatively resilient, and how recent bleaching events compare to global crises like those seen in the Great Barrier Reef.

To access the proceedings and presentations of AAD 2026:

https://www.cseindia.org/page/aaddialogue2026

Corals
coral reefs
Wildlife Trust of India (WTI)
indian coastline
Coral Bleaching Event
Anil Agarwal Dialogue 2026
Sajan John

Related Videos

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in