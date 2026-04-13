Adding 8% more green cover can cool Delhi neighbourhoods by 1°C, but benefits remain uneven, finds study

Who feels the heat most in Delhi is shaped not just by temperature, but by trees and income, with greener neighbourhoods significantly cooler than those dominated by concrete, a new study has found.

A modest increase in tree cover can cool a neighbourhood’s experienced temperature by around 1 degrees Celsius (°C) — nearly double the warming caused by a comparable expansion of built-up concrete surfaces, according to new research by policy organisation Artha Global.

The findings, based on a survey of 2,368 households across all 70 of Delhi’s assembly constituencies combined with high-resolution satellite data, laid bare how sharply the physical shape of a city and the wealth of its residents determines who suffers most when temperatures rise.

The study, Mapping Heat Inequality Across Neighbourhoods in Delhi , found that increasing green cover from 3 per cent to 11 per cent in an area reduces the heat people actually feel by about 1°C. By contrast, expanding built-up surfaces from 25 per cent to 55 per cent raises experienced temperatures by roughly 0.6°C.

“Trees cool more than concrete heats,” the researchers said, calling urban greening “a far more powerful lever for reducing lived heat stress.”