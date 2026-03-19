After heat, it is rains and chill again for Delhi-NCR

After several days of unusual heat in early March, the weather has again gone back to chilly in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on March 18 and 19.
The change was triggered by an active western disturbance that intensified rapidly over northwest India on March 18 evening.
Western disturbances are extra tropical storms that originate over the Mediterranean and Caspian Seas and bring winter rain to northwest India. This winter had been a dry one so far.
March 18 witnessed stormy weather as strong winds of up to 68 km/h swept across parts of the city, followed by short but intense spells of rain. The change in weather brought cooler-than-usual March temperatures.
There will be multiple spells of light rain and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph on March 19 and 20, according to the India Meteorological Department.