Climate Change

After heat, it is rains and chill again for Delhi-NCR

An active western disturbance intensified rapidly over northwest India on March 18 evening
After heat, it is rains and chill again for Delhi-NCR
March 18 evening saw stormy weather and rain in Delhi and the National Capital Region.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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After several days of unusual heat in early March, the weather has again gone back to chilly in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on March 18 and 19.

After heat, it is rains and chill again for Delhi-NCR
The change in weather came after several days of unusually hot weather in early March.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The change was triggered by an active western disturbance that intensified rapidly over northwest India on March 18 evening.

Western disturbances are extra tropical storms that originate over the Mediterranean and Caspian Seas and bring winter rain to northwest India. This winter had been a dry one so far.

After heat, it is rains and chill again for Delhi-NCR
There will be multiple spells of light rain and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph on March 19 and 20, according to the meteorological department.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

March 18 witnessed stormy weather as strong winds of up to 68 km/h swept across parts of the city, followed by short but intense spells of rain. The change in weather brought cooler-than-usual March temperatures.

There will be multiple spells of light rain and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph on March 19 and 20, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Delhi-NCR
Western disturbance
Rains
heat
chill

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