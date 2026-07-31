After recovery in warm July, August-September rainfall to be below normal: IMD

The country also experienced 269 extreme heavy rainfall events and 918 very heavy rainfall events in July. “The number of extremely heavy rainfall events is much higher than in previous years but one of the factors could also be because of the increase in the number of rain gauges being monitored by the IMD in 2026,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD in a virtual press briefing on July 31.

The biggest shift in rainfall was over central India with a swing from 50 per cent deficit in June to 33 per cent excess in July. Overall central India is the only homogenous region with an excess seasonal rainfall of 4 per cent.

India’s northwestern regions also fared decently well with a change from almost 32 per cent deficit in June to four per cent deficit in July. The fortunes of east and Northeast India and the southern peninsula haven’t changed much between June and July.

Most of the rainfall over central India and some of the rainfall over the northwest was mainly because of the formation and progression of four low pressure systems (LPSs) of which two systems intensified into depressions. While the number low pressure areas in July was normal, the number of LPS days was significantly above normal. The LPSs were active on 24 days in July against a normal of 13.56 days, according to data from the IMD.