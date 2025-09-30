Air temperatures over Antarctica have soared 35ºC above average. What does this unusual event mean for Australia?

Right now, cold air high above Antarctica is up to 35ºC warmer than normal. Normally, strong winds and the lack of sun would keep the temperature at around –55°C. But it’s risen sharply to around –20°C.

The sudden heating began in early September and is still taking place. Three separate pulses of heat have each pushed temperatures up by 25ºC or more. Temperatures spiked and fell back and spiked again.

It looks as if an unusual event known as sudden stratospheric warming is taking place — the unexpected warming of the stratosphere, 12 to 40 kilometres above ground.

In the middle of an Antarctic winter, this atmospheric layer is normally exceptionally cold, averaging around –80°C. By the end of September, it would be roughly –50ºC. This month, atmospheric waves carrying heat from the surface have pushed up into this layer.

In the Northern Hemisphere, these events are very common, occurring once every two years. But in the south, sudden large-scale warming was long thought to be extremely rare. My research has shown they are more common than expected, if we group the very strong 2002 event with slightly weaker events such as in 2019 and 2024 .

Sudden warming may sound ominous. But weather is messy. Many factors play into what happens down where we live.