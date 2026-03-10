Alaska’s glacial lakes are expanding, increasing the risk of destructive outburst floods

Every summer, people living near the Mendenhall River in Juneau, Alaska, keep a close eye on the water level. When the river level begins to rise rapidly, it’s a sign that Suicide Basin, a small glacier-dammed lake 5 miles up the mountains, has broken through the glacier again and a glacial lake outburst flood is underway.

After nearly 15 straight years of ever-larger and more damaging floods in Alaska’s capital city, the US Army Corps of Engineers is discussing an ambitious and expensive solution : Create a permanent drain from the lake that would prevent it from reaching outburst stage.