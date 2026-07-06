Amid rising heat and missing snow, Kashmir is racing to adapt

“As the word spreads around in neighbourhoods when some household opts for insulation and finds it useful, more and more families go for it,” Wani said adding that he started this business only seven years back as “there was no such concept existing earlier in Kashmir given the region’s comfortable climate.” Residents in Srinagar and other towns across the Kashmir valley say that hot summers have forced them to go for the adaptive measures such as insulating the tin roofs of their houses for preventing heat absorption in concrete slabs and installing air conditioners (ACs) in their homes.

Demand for air conditioners has also surged by more than 100 per cent in the past couple of years. “We were selling an average 20 ACs in summer some five-six years back. But in the last two-three years, we sold an average 220 in a year,” said a sales executive at a business unit in Srinagar. Families in Srinagar city and other towns across Kashmir who never needed more than a ceiling fan, are now also discussing about air conditioners while those who can afford are installing air-conditioners in their homes.

“The demand has increased massively. This may have also to do with increasing affordability, but families will only install an AC if they feel the need. It is as simple as that,” said Javid Ahmad who sells air conditioners in a Srinagar market.

The changing climate is also beginning to reshape the way people build their homes in Kashmir.

While reporting from Kupwara and Bandipora districts, I met several families who were in the middle of constructing new houses. Many said they had deliberately altered their building designs after experiencing increasingly hot summers over the past few years.

One of the most noticeable changes was the height of the rooms. Instead of the conventional ceiling height, several homeowners said they had raised the ground and first floors to around nine feet (or slightly more), hoping the extra space would reduce heat buildup indoors.

“We have increased the height of both floors to nine feet for a reason,” said Ghulam Nabi Bhat, a homeowner in Kupwara’s Tang Chek village who is building a new house. “The additional height makes the rooms feel comparatively cooler. This is what people in Kashmir now need to do when they construct a new house. The houses have to be made for the changing climate. Summers as well as winters are no longer the way they used to be in Kashmir,” Bhat observed.

In Bandipora, another homeowner said he had introduced a design modification after learning from a relative’s experience with excessive heat on the upper floor.

“My relative, who has built a new house 10 years before, told me that if the tin roof is fixed directly above the concrete slab (like it is in house), the slab absorbs heat throughout the day and radiates it into the rooms well into the night,” said Shams-u-Din Lone who has built a new house last year near Bandipora town. “So, I made sure there is a sufficient air gap between the concrete slab and the tin sheets. That air column acts like insulation and helps keep the upper floor more comfortable during hot nights,” Lone said.

Such adaptations, once uncommon in Kashmir’s traditionally cool climate, are becoming increasingly visible as residents respond to longer and more intense spells of summer heat. Builders in Srinagar, Budgam and Baramullah towns also told me that they are making some changes while designing the houses given the changing climate in Kashmir.

“If you take a look at the houses I have constructed in the past three-four years, I have left big spaces between tin roofs and concrete slabs, something I wasn’t doing earlier,” said Arif Ahmad, a builder in Srinagar. “This helps to keep the upper floors cooler and also makes a big space available in the attic (kaeni) allowing the houseowner to host large social gatherings, say during weddings or bereavements,” Ahmad explained.

Infrastructure in Kashmir’s towns and villages was never built for heat. The architecture, lifestyle and infrastructure in Kashmir always evolved around cold winters rather than hot summers. Non-winter temperatures in the past were hardly a challenge for the local population considering the comparatively tolerable temperatures and, more importantly, the region’s undisturbed natural landscapes such as water bodies and agricultural land.

Most homes lack insulation against heat. Air conditioners remain rare outside a small section of newer constructions though households which can afford installing air conditioners are now getting them installed.

Understanding the impacts

Science is very clear about the temperature increase in the Kashmir region with some scientific studies reporting that summer temperatures in Kashmir on certain occasions have climbed by nearly 5°C in recent years.

The shift is not just about hotter days. Winters arrive as late as in February and March or bring too little snow. For example, Faizan Arif, an independent weather analyst in Srinagar, has analysed that the past seven winters – from 2019 to 2026 – recorded below-normal precipitation. The February of 2026 witnessed a deficit of 89 per cent by receiving 14.2 mm of precipitation against a normal of 130.4 mm, a phenomenon, experts say, which has become almost a regular feature for the past many years.

Besides the global climate pressures, official reports and experts also attribute the impacts to local stressors which include shrinking and degraded forests, disappearing water bodies, and unregulated urban growth. An audit report in 2026 by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India pointed to a steep and long-term decline in Kashmir’s water bodies, with significant implications for local climate resilience. Tracing changes against a 1967 baseline of 697 lakes, the report revealed that 315 lakes, once spread across 1,537 hectares in Jammu and Kashmir region, have disappeared entirely.