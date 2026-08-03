Ancient signals

“This year we had a bumper mango crop, and the monsoon has indeed brought sudden thunderstorms and hail,” she says. Such observations have also convinced many residents that the climate is changing. “The elders say it always rained on Akshaya Tritiya, which falls in the tentative months of April or May. And farmers would begin sowing on that day,” says Tuti. “But for the past few years, there has been no rain during the festival. Some farmers now delay sowing to adapt to this shifting monsoon.”

Long before satellites, meteorological models and groundwater-monitoring systems, communities learnt to read subtle changes in plants, animals, soils and the seasons to guide their farming and livestock practices. Through centuries of close observation, they developed systems of ecological knowledge to anticipate droughts, floods, pest outbreaks and other environmental disruptions, explains Kushagra Rajendra, who heads the environmental and sustainability domain at Amity University, Haryana. What is striking about these traditions, he says, is they rarely relied on a single sign. Farmers and forest communities interpreted the behaviour of plants alongside fluctuations in groundwater, bird migration, insect activity, wind patterns and the timing of seasonal events. Together, these observations formed a decentralised system of environmental monitoring, refined over generations.