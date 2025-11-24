‘Another COP of talk,’ says CSE as COP30 closes with eroding trust in Paris process

“In a world battered by trade wars, declining development assistance and international co-operation, military conflicts, climate impacts, and fractured multilateralism, the COP process did not instil confidence in good faith climate co-operation; instead, it rehashed tired and cynical patterns of obstructionism and shifting of burdens on to the poor,” CSE said.

Avantika Goswami, programme manager for climate change at CSE, said, “While the just transition mechanism is a win for developing countries and civil society which have championed it, the adaptation finance outcome is vague in comparison.” She added that “the disruptive tactics deployed by developed countries, including scapegoating of large developing countries as ‘blockers’ of ambition and attempts to divide-and-rule the developing blocs, exposed a major crisis of legitimacy for the COP process. It is unclear who it serves and if it remains fit for purpose.”

The just transition mechanism was unveiled under the UAE Just Transition Work Programme with the aim to strengthen international co-operation and capacity-building, but concerns remained. “With timelines still uncertain, technical functions undefined, and no guaranteed finance for implementation, concerns remain that the mechanism could be empty and meaningless,” said Rudrath Avinashi, programme officer, climate change, CSE.

Adaptation talks delivered mixed results. Parties adopted a list of indicators under the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), but flagged that the package was weak on means of implementation. They also complained that some major changes to this text was introduced in the last moment, making a thorough discussion or negotiation impossible.

“The indicators may be adopted, but without means of implementation for developing countries, GGA sets expectations without the means to meet them,” said Trishant Dev, deputy programme manager in the climate change team at CSE.

The much-anticipated commitment to triple adaptation finance was pushed to 2035, with no clarity on contributors or baselines.