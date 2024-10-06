Antarctic Peninsula showed 10-fold greening since 1986 with increased warming: Study

The Antarctic Peninsula is dramatically greening. The vegetation cover of this 70-km-long mountain chain has shown a 10-fold increase since 1986, according to a new study.

The vegetation cover likely increased from less than one square km (km2) in 1986 to almost 12 km2 in 2021, with an accelerated rate of change from 2016-2021, the study published in Nature Geoscience warned.

“The sensitivity of the Antarctic Peninsula’s vegetation to climate change is now clear and, under future anthropogenic warming, we could see fundamental changes to the biology and landscape of this iconic and vulnerable region,” Thomas Roland from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom said in a statement.

The Antarctic Peninsula Ice Sheet is sensitive to climate change due to its small size and northerly location.

Antarctica has shown a warming trend over the past 60 years, with two regions—West Antarctic and Antarctic Peninsula—showing a faster change. The Antarctic Peninsula is heating up five times faster than the global average. Since 1950, the region has warmed almost 3°C.