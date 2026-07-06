Climate Change

Anti-hail nets in demand across Himalayas, as climate goes haywire

With apple orchards highly prone to damages by sudden changes in weather, horticulturists are finally having to adapt
Anti-hail nets in demand across Himalayas, as climate goes haywire
This row of white is not clothes hung on a washing line. Rather, it is something that every horticulturist in the Himalayan regions of the country needs today.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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These nets, once considered a luxury across the Himalayas, are now an essential part of every apple farmer’s toolkit.

Anti-hail nets in demand across Himalayas, as climate goes haywire
These are ‘Anti-hail nets’ that shield horticulture crops like apples from sudden and inclement weather like hailstorms.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Weather across the Himalayas is increasingly growing erratic due to the impact of climate change. This is having substantial impacts on farmers and horticulturists in the region, like apple farmers.

Anti-hail nets in demand across Himalayas, as climate goes haywire
Climate change is spurring extreme weather events across the Himalayan region. In such a scenario, farmers have no choice but to adapt.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

‘Anti-hail nets’, like these covering apple orchards in Himachal Pradesh, shield crops the vagaries of a changing Himalayan climate. The hills are finally having to adapt as the planet warms.

himalayas
Himachal Pradesh
Climate Adaptation
Horticulture
kashmir valley
apples in himachal pradesh
Anti-hail nets
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