With apple orchards highly prone to damages by sudden changes in weather, horticulturists are finally having to adapt

Anti-hail nets in demand across Himalayas, as climate goes haywire

This row of white is not clothes hung on a washing line. Rather, it is something that every horticulturist in the Himalayan regions of the country needs today. Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE











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