Anti-hail nets in demand across Himalayas, as climate goes haywire

These nets, once considered a luxury across the Himalayas, are now an essential part of every apple farmer’s toolkit.
Weather across the Himalayas is increasingly growing erratic due to the impact of climate change. This is having substantial impacts on farmers and horticulturists in the region, like apple farmers.
‘Anti-hail nets’, like these covering apple orchards in Himachal Pradesh, shield crops the vagaries of a changing Himalayan climate. The hills are finally having to adapt as the planet warms.