As Kutch and Saurashtra teeter on the edge of drought, farmers demand release of Narmada water; however, there is a catch

The Kutch and Saurashtra regions of Gujarat are teetering on the edge of drought, even though the state itself has received 18 per cent less rainfall than normal in the current monsoon season (till September 7, 2026).

As farmers’ kharif crops have wilted, demands for release of waters of the Narmada river have increased.

Saurashtra’s Devbhoomi Dwarka district has received 88 per cent less rainfall than normal, Porbandar 74 per cent, Kutch 61 per cent, and Jamnagar 62 per cent. Furthermore, Gir Somnath has recorded a 40 per cent, Junagadh 38 per cent, and Rajkot 35 per cent rainfall deficit. Despite this, the state government has not yet declared drought in these areas.

The situation is particularly dire in five talukas (subdistricts) of Saurashtra where less than 10 per cent of normal rainfall has been recorded from June 1 to September 3, 2026. Abdasa, a taluka in Kutch, has received only 10.28 per cent rainfall. Dwarka taluka in Saurashtra’s Devbhumi Dwarka district has received only 2.28 per cent rainfall. This taluka recorded only 15 mm of rainfall, compared to the normal 657 mm.

Kalyanpur received only 33 mm of rain, or 3.41 per cent, against the normal 967 mm. Khambhalia received 91 mm (9.54 per cent) of the normal 954 mm, Bhanvad received 77 mm (9.75 per cent) of the normal 790 mm, and Porbandar received only 75 mm (9.34 per cent) of the normal 803 mm. These two talukas recorded a rainfall deficit of 713 and 728 mm, respectively.

Reservoirs are emptying

Due to lack of rain, the water level in the dams (reservoirs) of Saurashtra and Kutch has reduced considerably according to the “Reservoir Storage Status” report of the Gujarat water resources department dated September 3, 2026.

As of September 7, 2026, only 50.04 per cent of the total storage capacity was left in 141 reservoirs of Saurashtra, whereas the usable storage i.e. live storage was 48.27 per cent. The situation of 20 reservoirs of Kutch was even worse, where the total storage was 23.79 per cent and live storage was only 18.19 per cent.

In Saurashtra, surrounded by the Arabian Sea on three sides, the crisis is most visible in the western districts. The reservoirs of Devbhoomi Dwarka had only 0.8 per cent water, Jamnagar 8.5 per cent, and Porbandar 18.3 per cent. In Junagadh too, the reservoirs were only 22.4 per cent full. Many reservoirs have dried up completely. Gadki, Sani, and Sindhani in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Rupavati, Vodisang, and Phuljar-II in Jamnagar, Prempara in Junagadh, and Sorthi and Adwana in Porbandar recorded zero storage.

The situation in Kutch is also dire. Reservoirs like Gajod, Sanandro, and Kaila have around 2.59 per cent, 1.84 per cent and 1.41 per cent respoectively. This is at a time when the state’s main Sardar Sarovar reservoir has approximately 90.9 per cent water capacity. This means there remains a significant gap between water availability in Saurashtra and Kutch and the rest of Gujarat.

Demand to release Narmada water into reservoirs

Farmers are angry seeing their kharif crops planted in the fields getting destroyed. On August 6, 2026, farmers from 27 villages of Devbhoomi Dwarka held a meeting and demanded that water be released in the Sani dam under the ‘Sauni’ scheme. The full name of the Sauni scheme is Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation Scheme. Farmers from 20 villages from Vijalpar to Suryapar situated on the banks of the Sani river and seven villages of Kemna area of ​​Garh participated in the meeting held in Mowana village. They said their kharif crops are getting damaged due to a lack of rain.