As Sundarbans tigers face climate threats, Bangladesh looks to Chittagong Hill Tracts

As India conducts its countrywide tiger estimation, its neighbour Bangladesh has plans to translocate tigers in the tribal-dominated Chittagong Hill Tracts in the near future. At present, there are no tigers in this rugged, hilly area.

Over a WhatsApp call, Md Jahidul Kabir, the deputy chief conservator of forests of the Bangladesh Forest Department, informed that his country has a roadmap for the conservation of this iconic species, which is now only confined to the Sundarbans. A deltaic region spanning India and Bangladesh, it is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site dominated by mangroves, creeks, and estuaries.

The total area of the Sundarbans, comprising India and Bangladesh, is approximately 10,000 sq. km. Of this, Bangladesh holds 6,017 sq. km, which is 60 percent of the total area. According to the last census carried out in 2024, there are 125 tigers in Bangladesh. The animals are now confined to the Sundarbans but this could change once the translocation plan to the Chittagong Hill Tracts is passed. There is also the potential for collaboration with India.

Kabir completed his studies in India, with past travels to New Delhi, Kolkata, and the Indian Sundarbans. His most recent visit to the country was in 2023. “The Chittagong Hill Tracts represent a suitable and viable habitat that maintains connectivity with India. However, it is necessary to consider the holistic picture,” he said.