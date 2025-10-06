Asia’s carbon capture gamble risks derailing global climate goals: Report

Asia’s rush to embrace carbon capture and storage (CCS) as a climate fix could dangerously backfire, locking the region into decades of fossil fuel use and adding nearly 25 billion tonnes of extra CO2 emissions by 2050, a new report by Climate Analytics, a global science and policy institute, warned.

The study found that most CCS projects across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and others are designed less to cut emissions and more to extend the life of coal, oil and gas. Together, these countries make up more than half the world's fossil fuel and greenhouse gas emissions.

“If Asia’s CCS ambitions unfold as planned, they will fatally undermine the Paris Agreement,” said James Bowen, the report’s co-author and Climate Analytics’ analyst. “High-CCS pathways mean high emissions, high costs, and low climate gains.”

The illusion of progress

CCS is being marketed across Asia as a cornerstone of “clean growth”. But in practice, it has failed to live up to its promise. Globally, CCS facilities capture less than 0.1 per cent of annual CO2 emissions, and often re-inject the gas to extract more oil.

“CCS has been used more as a fossil fuel subsidy than a climate solution,” says Neil Grant, co-author of the report. “Most projects capture less than 50 per cent of emissions and rely on public funds, yet governments keep promoting them as if they were zero-carbon technologies.”