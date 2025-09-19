Australia pledges 62-70% cut in emissions by 2035

The 2035 target builds on Australia’s existing 2030 pledge and is designed to provide a “strong investment signal” for industries, the government said. It follows advice from the independent Climate Change Authority, which recommended the range adopted.

The net zero plan outlines five priorities for decarbonisation: Clean electricity across the economy, lowering emissions by electrification and efficiency, expanding clean fuel use, accelerating new technologies and net carbon removals scaled up.

Supporting measures include the Safeguard Mechanism for industry, a new vehicle efficiency standard, cheaper home batteries and expansion of renewable energy through the Capacity Investment Scheme and Rewiring the Nation programme.

Sector-specific plans released alongside the target aim to accelerate decarbonisation in electricity, agriculture and land, the built environment, industry, resources and transport. These include measures for energy efficiency, clean energy supply scale-up, switch to alternative low-carbon fuels in industry, deploying heavy electric vehicles, carbon capture and storage, and more.

Treasury modelling underpinning the plan suggested that a net zero pathway would support economic growth, create jobs and keep electricity prices lower than in a disorderly transition. The government argued that failing to act would leave Australia less competitive globally, with reduced investment and missed opportunities in clean energy exports.

Releasing the plan, the government stressed that while some climate impacts were unavoidable, “every action we take now helps avoid the worst impacts on Australians”.