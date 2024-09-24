Bharatiya Model of Development: Tackling global climate change the Indian way

It has been almost three months since the Indian government released the Economic Survey report and announced the Union Budget. During this time, analysis of these documents in the news media were often interrupted by the climatic disturbances battering the country's towns, cities and villages.

It has become the central point of evening gatherings, office talks or even a casual exchange between two strangers sharing a bus ride that the climate in India has taken a sudden and unprecedented turn. But we are not yet too committed to dig up the reasons for it.

This lack of commitment can be, without fail, attributed but not limited to the overdosage of a medium of expression that has devoured our present mindedness and consciousness and is anything but a medium of self-expression. But more on that some other time.

India as a nation and its people seem to be poles apart on the issue of climate change. Those who know don’t talk about it enough and those who don’t might be better off not taking up the solutions offered in the consumer-driven market society.

The solutions to address climate change, as is outlined in the Economic Survey report, “are fuelled by a market society, which seeks to substitute the means to achieve overconsumption rather than addressing overconsumption itself”. This fact cannot and should not be used to undermine the responsibilities and challenges that not just India but the whole world faces today.