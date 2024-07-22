Economic Survey 2024: India’s climate adaptation expenditure 5.6% of GDP in 2021-2022

Climate change poses a significant threat to India, particularly its coastal regions. The document called for a greater need for adaptive strategies in agriculture and conservation efforts to mitigate the detrimental effects of climate change on natural habitats, vegetation and vital bio-resources.

The country needs $1.4 trillion at an average of $28 billion per year to achieve its 2070 Net Zero target.

A lion’s share of India’s climate action has been domestically financed and the flow of international finance has been very limited, the report highlighted.

International financing has increased from 13 per cent in the financial year 2019 to 17 per cent in the financial year 2020. This is still insufficient to achieve India’s Net-Zero target.