Climate Change
BRICS 2026: Key takeaways from the New Delhi Declaration
In summary, the BRICS 2026 Summit was not about one big breakthrough. It was about a broader push to reshape who sets the rules on trade, finance, technology and the green transition
BRICS has wrapped up its 18th summit in New Delhi. But beyond the handshakes and headlines, what did the grouping actually agree on?
From pushing back against carbon border measures and expanding local-currency trade to climate finance, critical minerals, energy transitions and a stronger Global South voice, there are five main key takeaways from the New Delhi Declaration.
In summary, the BRICS 2026 Summit was not about one big breakthrough. It was about a broader push to reshape who sets the rules on trade, finance, technology and the green transition. Because this exactly what will shape how quickly countries can switch from fossil-based to low carbon infrastructure and futures.