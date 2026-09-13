BRICS Summit foregrounds clean tech cooperation, value addition: CSE

The 18th BRICS Summit, underway in New Delhi, has issued a Declaration which covers a wide range of climate issues — from clean technology to forests — and reaffirms the group’s commitment to the multilateral regime: the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement.

“The BRICS nations comprise a diverse mix of developing and emerging countries with growing energy needs, industrialisation aspirations and multiple development challenges — it is unlikely that we will hear a fossil fuel phase-out declaration any time soon,” Avantika Goswami, programme manager of the Climate Change and Green Economy unit at Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), said in a statement by the New Delhi-based think tank.

The Declaration calls for “just, orderly, equitable, and inclusive energy transitions” foregrounding diversified energy sources and resilient value chains. As in previous declarations, the continued role of fossil fuels in energy systems reiterates BRICS’ position on prioritising energy security within the transition.