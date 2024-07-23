Budget 2024-25: Sitharaman unveils climate finance taxonomy, experts hail move but concerns over greenwashing persist

The taxonomy helps classify economic activities aligned with climate commitments along with broader environmental goals other than climate.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, taxonomies provide clear definitions based on science, help avoid greenwashing and help identify eligible assets, activities or projects that are low-carbon, compatible with low-carbon economic development or environmentally sustainable.

Experts have largely hailed this move. “The development of a climate finance taxonomy is a proactive step as well, to direct more green finance towards our economy,” Avantika Goswami, programme manager for climate change at Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), said. The 2015 Paris Agreement seeks to keep global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5°C.