Climate Change

Burning planet

The first four months of 2026 have witnessed immense conflagrations worldwide, with more predicted as the year continues
Burning planet
The planet is burning. Photograph: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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More land has been burned during the first four months of 2026, than during the same period in any other year, according to the World Weather Attribution as reported by Akshit Sangomla of Down To Earth.

WWA is a global consortium of scientists who assess the contribution of warming and consequent climate change in the increase of frequency, intensity and duration of extreme weather events across the world.

Burning planet
More land has been burned during the first four months of 2026, than during the same period in any other year.Photograph: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The largest area was burnt in Africa. In Asia too, there were extensive outbreaks of fire in countries such as India, China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

Burning planet
Things are only set to worsen with a Super El Nino on the way.Photograph: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

And with a Super El Nino on the way, things are only set to worsen.

wildfires
world weather attribution
Super El Nino
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in