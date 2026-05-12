Burning planet

More land has been burned during the first four months of 2026, than during the same period in any other year, according to the World Weather Attribution as reported by Akshit Sangomla of Down To Earth.
WWA is a global consortium of scientists who assess the contribution of warming and consequent climate change in the increase of frequency, intensity and duration of extreme weather events across the world.
The largest area was burnt in Africa. In Asia too, there were extensive outbreaks of fire in countries such as India, China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.
And with a Super El Nino on the way, things are only set to worsen.