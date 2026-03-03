Charged with eco-rage

Imagine a teenager in a coastal town. Her school has been shut down twice due to flooding. Her parents’ income is shaky. The local council sends emails about “monitoring the situation” but offers no real emotional support. The teen starts to wonder: “Why is no one fixing this?” That helplessness turns into tension. One day, she snaps at a friend and shouts at her siblings. This is not just a personal problem; it is the system breaking down around her. It is the emotional fallout of a planet in crisis.

Over the past decade, scientists have observed a remarkable trend: teenagers are increasingly experiencing what are now referred to as eco-emotions. These include solastalgia—the emotional pain caused by environmental change—and eco-anxiety, a growing fear about the planet’s future. These are not passing feelings—they are deep, lingering uncertain-ties about a world that feels out of control. What is even more worrying is the fact that this emotional upheaval does not always end in quiet sadness; sometimes, it shows outwardly—through frustration, irritability, even aggression. Studies now suggest that awareness of climate change, and the stress it induces, might be linked to the rising aggressive behaviour among young people.

Why are teenagers so deeply affected? The answer lies in their stage of development. Adolescence is a turbulent period: thoughts are evolving, emotions run high, social ties deepen and the brain is still under construction. Add to that the dawning awareness of a destabilised Earth, and you have got a recipe for emotional overload. Studies show that teens tend to worry more about climate change than adults, but they feel less equipped to do anything about it. Their developing brains are more vulnerable, less adaptable under stress, and that makes them uniquely impacted.

So, imagine a young person already juggling friendships, school and identity—and now they are living in a world shifting faster than they can process. They feel helpless. Maybe even betrayed. And sometimes, that helplessness finds a way out—through anger, mood swings, or confrontational behaviour.

The link between climate change and teen aggression can be traced along two major paths...