China expands carbon market to heavy industries, sets global pace

China’s national carbon market, the world’s largest by emissions covered, has entered a decisive new phase. According to the Progress Report of China’s National Carbon Market (2025) released by the country's Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE), the system now regulates over 60 per cent of the country’s total carbon dioxide emissions after bringing steel, cement and aluminum smelting into its fold this year.

The expansion marks the first major sectoral broadening of the Emissions Trading System (ETS) since its launch in 2021, when it initially covered only the power sector.

Over 1,300 new industrial emitters have been added, raising total coverage by roughly 3 billion tonnes of CO2. Officials said civil aviation is expected to be included next, with detailed methodologies already under preparation.

Market vibrancy and rising prices

The report highlighted surging market activity. In 2024, trading volumes hit a record 189 million tonnes of allowances, with transaction values reaching 18.1 billion yuan. By August 2025, cumulative trading since inception had topped 696 million tonnes worth nearly 48 billion yuan.

Carbon prices have strengthened steadily. Allowances crossed 100 yuan per tonne for the first time in April 2024, peaking at 105.65 yuan in November the same year. The composite price at end-2024 was 97.5 yuan, double the 2021 launch level. Though prices dipped to 69 yuan in early 2025 amid seasonal compliance lulls, they remain resilient compared to declines in other global markets.