China’s new NDC sidesteps climate stardom: What explains this reluctance?

China’s dominance in clean technology is enabling the global transition, yet its underwhelming climate pledge seems reluctant to acknowledge this.

The country unveiled its new Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement in New York on September 24, 2025, following months of anticipation by observers. In April 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China would submit a new NDC pegged to 2035, “covering all economic sectors and all greenhouse gases before the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Belem, Brazil”.

The announced set of targets encompasses the following :

Reduce economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions by 7 per cent to 10 per cent from peak levels,

Increase the share of non-fossil fuels in total energy consumption to over 30 per cent,

Expand the installed capacity of wind and solar power to over six times the 2020 levels, striving to bring the total to 3,600 gigawatts,

Scale up the total forest-stock volume to over 24 billion cubic metres,

Make ‘ new energy vehicles ’ the mainstream in the sales of new vehicles;

Expand the national carbon emissions trading market to cover major high-emission sectors.

This extends some of the previous targets while adding new ones as well.