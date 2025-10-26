Climate Change
Climate change at work: Mosquitoes discovered in Iceland for the first time
This discovery highlights the impact of climate change on even the coldest ecosystems
Mosquitoes have been found in Iceland for the first time, challenging the belief that the country was too cold for them.
This discovery follows an unusually warm spring, highlighting the impact of climate change on even the coldest ecosystems.
For the first time ever, mosquitoes have been discovered in Iceland — a country once thought to be too cold for them to survive. The sighting comes after record-breaking spring heat, raising serious questions about how climate change is reshaping even the coldest ecosystems on Earth.
