Climate change could double water bills in some urban cities by mid-century, finds study

Climate change could significantly worsen urban water affordability by increasing infrastructure costs and household water bills by mid-century, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Sustainability on July 8, 2026.

The study is the first to comprehensively examine how climate change, aging infrastructure, utility investment decisions and household water demand interact to affect water affordability. While previous research has focused mainly on the costs and reliability of water systems, this study assesses how those rising costs impact households across different income groups.

Santa Cruz as example

To understand these impacts, the researchers used Santa Cruz, California, as a case study. The coastal city relies on limited local water sources and has already implemented many low-cost conservation measures, leaving expensive infrastructure projects such as desalination or wastewater reuse as the primary options for improving water security.

Using a modeling framework developed with data from Santa Cruz’s water department, the researchers found that climate change alone could leave an additional 7-16 per cent of households facing unaffordable water bills. By mid-century, adapting to worsening water scarcity could nearly double the city’s median household water bills.

Currently, about 19 per cent of Santa Cruz households already spend more on water than the affordability threshold set by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Under a moderate climate scenario, this proportion could increase to 26 per cent. In a drier climate requiring additional infrastructure to ensure reliable water supplies, it could rise further to 35 per cent.