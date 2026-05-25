Climate change is causing rural Bhutan to empty: Study

Climate change is increasingly forcing people to leave rural areas in Bhutan, leading to what researchers describe as the “emptying” of villages, according to a new study the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom and the Royal University of Bhutan.

Homes and villages, mainly in eastern Bhutan, are being abandoned. This is because climate-related challenges like erratic rainfall, rising temperatures and natural disasters are making agriculture and livelihood harder. This is pushing people towards urban areas or even abroad, according to the study.

Bhutan is known as the world’s first carbon negative country. But it is disproportionately affected by climate change, including rising temperatures, shifting rainfall patterns and glaciers retreating, according to a statement by the University of Exeter.

The team of researchers found that of 205 regions in Bhutan, 138 experienced population decline. People are mainly moving from the rural east to the more developed urban west. Climate change, they said, acts as a ‘background stressor’, worsening existing economic and social pressures and making rural life less sustainable.

One of the biggest impacts of this migration is labour shortage in agriculture. Young people are leaving villages in search of better opportunities leaving behind an ageing population. This has weakened traditional farming systems and affected food production. It has also led to the breakdown of community structures and inter-generational support systems.

In addition to internal migration, international migration is also rising. A significant number of Bhutanese people have moved abroad, especially to countries like Australia. This has led to concerns about a “Brain drain” where skilled and educated individuals leave the country.

Climate change is also increasing the risk of natural disasters in Bhutan. Being a mountainous country, it is prone to floods and landslides. Erratic rainfall and pest infections are further damaging crops, making farming even more unpredictable and difficult.

According to the researchers, the government is aware about all these issues and are taking measures to resolve it by investing in clean energy, protecting biodiversity and promoting sustainable development. There is also a focus on creating better economic opportunities in rural areas so that migration becomes a choice rather than a necessity.

The researchers suggest that policies should aim at diversifying rural economies and strengthening climate resilience. Supporting farmers with better technology, irrigation systems and alternative livelihoods can help reduce migration pressure.

The findings are published in the annual journal of Bhutan’s Royal Thimphu College.