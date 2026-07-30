Climate change is transforming Ladakh’s architecture, one roof at a time

Three years ago, when Dechen Angmo’s family built a house in Leh city, the family deliberately chose the architecture generations of families in this high-altitude cold desert have trusted for centuries. The walls were made of sun-dried mud bricks and coated with mud. Cement was used only in the bathrooms. Everything else, Angmo said, followed local tradition.

But last summer, a week of unusually intense rainfall seeped through the mud roof and mud walls, damaging both the roof and parts of the earthen walls. Left with little choice, this year the family replaced the traditional roof with corrugated tin sheets.

“Besides being out of character with the local architecture, the tin roof was expensive as it cost us Rs 280,000. But we had no other option,” Angmo said. “The rain has become too frequent and too heavy for traditional mud roofs to withstand,” she said, but added that she still values preserving the mud walls. For her, sacrificing the traditional roof was the only way forward to a changing Himalayan climate.

Earthen homes, she explained, remain best suited to Ladakh’s extreme temperatures. “Mud keeps us warm during the freezing winters and cool in summer. The local materials traditionally used to build our homes are ideal for this climate. We cannot live comfortably in houses made entirely of cement.”