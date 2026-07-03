Climate change makes western Europe heatwave up to 2.5°C hotter in June, Asia Pacific adopts roadmap to tackle climate, biodiversity and pollution

Human-driven climate change made the meteorological conditions behind the June 2026 western European heatwave up to 2.5°C warmer than they would have been during 1950 to 1987, exposing about 327 million people and nearly $15.6 trillion worth of economic activity to intensified heat, according to a new analysis, while governments across Asia and the Pacific have adopted a regional roadmap to jointly tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, amid rising heat, more frequent extreme weather events and mounting environmental pressures across the region.
The roadmap, adopted under the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), reflects growing recognition that climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution are interconnected challenges that require coordinated policy responses. The European heatwave, prolonged heat across South Asia and disruptions to the southwest monsoon this year underscore the increasing risks posed by a warming climate and the need for integrated action to strengthen resilience while reducing emissions.
The analysis by ClimaMeter found that 81 per cent of the exposed population, or 264 million people, and 86 per cent of the exposed economic assets, or $13.4 trillion, were concentrated in the highest intensity category of climate-intensified heat. Researchers concluded that while a rare atmospheric blocking pattern triggered the event, human-driven climate change substantially amplified its intensity by increasing baseline temperatures.
Meanwhile, ministers meeting under ESCAP adopted the Ministerial Declaration on Environment and Development in Asia and the Pacific 2026 and the Regional Programme of Action on Advancing Synergies for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific, 2026 to 2030. The agreements aim to better align policies, institutions and financing so that action on climate change also delivers benefits for biodiversity conservation and pollution reduction.
The western European heatwave, which lasted from June 21 to June 27, was driven by a persistent high-pressure system known as an ‘Omega block’, or ‘heat dome’, that trapped hot air over western and central Europe. A low-pressure system west of the Iberian Peninsula also transported hot, dry air from North Africa into the region.
According to ClimaMeter, similar meteorological conditions today are up to 2.5°C warmer than comparable events during 1950 to 1987. The study also found that these blocking weather systems have become significantly more persistent, allowing heatwaves to last longer, while similar events are increasingly occurring during the warmest part of summer.
Researchers attributed the event to a combination of anthropogenic climate change, which increased temperatures, and natural climate variability, which contributed to the development of the blocking anticyclone.
The heat dome pushed temperatures between 5°C and 12°C above seasonal averages across France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom.
France recorded its hottest June day at 43.3°C, with 49 of its 96 mainland departments placed under the highest heat alert. Paris Montsouris crossed 40°C on two consecutive June days, exceeding the total number of such days recorded during the previous 147 years before the 2019 heatwave.
Germany registered a provisional national record of 41.7°C in Brandenburg, while the United Kingdom recorded a June record of 37.7°C at Lingwood. New June or all-time records were also set in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Denmark, Croatia and the Czech Republic.
Nighttime temperatures were equally exceptional. Spain experienced its warmest June nights since at least 1950, Cardiff in the United Kingdom recorded a June nighttime minimum of 23.5°C, while Germany registered its hottest ever night at 29.4°C in East Saxony.
Karsten Haustein of the University of Leipzig said Germany narrowly avoided even higher temperatures because the hot air mass shifted east only a few hours earlier than expected.
He said temperatures of 43°C would have been possible instead of the observed 41.7°C. Given that climatological maximum temperatures usually occur about a month later, he said Germany could experience temperatures of up to 45°C under a worst-case scenario, while western Poland could also reach similar levels under comparable atmospheric conditions.
Haustein also warned that the eventual death toll could exceed that of the 2003 European heatwave.
“I would not be surprised if the total death toll exceeds that of the infamous 2003 heatwave across Europe. This time, many more of these deaths are directly attributable to our burning of fossil fuels,” he said.
By June 28, the World Health Organization linked more than 1,300 excess deaths across Europe to the heatwave, including around 1,000 in France and 327 in Spain. The study noted that these figures remain provisional and cited a separate preprint estimating around 20,000 deaths across the continent.
The heatwave disrupted transport, education, healthcare and energy systems. France closed hundreds of schools, railway operator Deutsche Bahn advised against non-essential travel because of buckling tracks, and a hospital in the United Kingdom declared a critical incident. Electricity systems came under pressure as cooling demand surged and concerns grew over reduced output from French nuclear plants dependent on river water for cooling. Wildfire alerts were also issued across France, the Iberian Peninsula and parts of central Europe.
The exposure analysis estimated that about 327 million people and nearly $15.6 trillion in economic activity were located in areas where climate change significantly intensified the heatwave. Of these, 29 million people and $884 billion in economic activity fell within the moderate hazard category, 34 million people and $1.366 trillion within the severe category, and 264 million people and $13.4 trillion within the extreme hazard category. Researchers emphasised that these figures represent exposure rather than actual impacts.
The findings come as India and several parts of South Asia are also experiencing prolonged heat and disruptions in the southwest monsoon. Large parts of northern and central India witnessed repeated heatwave conditions before the monsoon onset this year, while the subsequent advance of the monsoon stalled over several regions, prolonging hot and dry conditions.
Although the European heatwave and South Asia’s stalled monsoon were driven by different weather systems, scientists say both are occurring against a backdrop of rising global temperatures that intensify heat extremes and influence atmospheric circulation, increasing the likelihood of prolonged hot spells, erratic rainfall and compound risks affecting agriculture, water resources, public health and energy systems.
The regional agreements adopted by ESCAP come as environmental pressures continue to mount across Asia and the Pacific. According to ESCAP, 88 per cent of measurable environment-related Sustainable Development Goal targets are projected to be missed by 2030 under current trends, while 90 per cent of people in the region are exposed to unsafe levels of air pollution. Climate change, biodiversity loss and water insecurity are placing increasing pressure on livelihoods, economies and ecosystems.
“Fragmented responses are inefficient and cannot keep pace with interconnected challenges. Advancing synergies is a practical necessity for achieving better development outcomes while making the best use of increasingly constrained financial, institutional and technical resources,” said Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under Secretary General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP.
Ali Shareef, Minister of Climate Change, Environment and Energy of the Maldives and Chair of the ninth session of the ESCAP Committee on Environment and Development, said climate-vulnerable countries require predictable financial support.
“Access to predictable, adequate and grant-based finance remains critical. Climate-vulnerable countries should not face additional financial burdens in responding to a crisis we did little to create,” he said.
The new regional agenda builds on existing commitments. According to ESCAP, 39 member states have adopted carbon neutrality or net zero targets, 46 countries have incorporated nature-based solutions into national climate or development policies, and 25 of the 27 coastal countries submitting updated national climate plans now include ocean-based measures.
Asia Pacific Synergies report launched by ESCAP earlier this week, prepared with the Asian Development Bank, the United Nations Environment Programme and the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies, with support from the Government of Japan, which drew on more than 140 case studies, shows how integrated governance, innovative financing and improved environmental data can help countries simultaneously tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.