Climate change makes western Europe heatwave up to 2.5°C hotter in June, Asia Pacific adopts roadmap to tackle climate, biodiversity and pollution

Human-driven climate change made the meteorological conditions behind the June 2026 western European heatwave up to 2.5°C warmer than they would have been during 1950 to 1987, exposing about 327 million people and nearly $15.6 trillion worth of economic activity to intensified heat, according to a new analysis, while governments across Asia and the Pacific have adopted a regional roadmap to jointly tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, amid rising heat, more frequent extreme weather events and mounting environmental pressures across the region.

The roadmap, adopted under the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), reflects growing recognition that climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution are interconnected challenges that require coordinated policy responses. The European heatwave, prolonged heat across South Asia and disruptions to the southwest monsoon this year underscore the increasing risks posed by a warming climate and the need for integrated action to strengthen resilience while reducing emissions.

The analysis by ClimaMeter found that 81 per cent of the exposed population, or 264 million people, and 86 per cent of the exposed economic assets, or $13.4 trillion, were concentrated in the highest intensity category of climate-intensified heat. Researchers concluded that while a rare atmospheric blocking pattern triggered the event, human-driven climate change substantially amplified its intensity by increasing baseline temperatures.

Meanwhile, ministers meeting under ESCAP adopted the Ministerial Declaration on Environment and Development in Asia and the Pacific 2026 and the Regional Programme of Action on Advancing Synergies for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific, 2026 to 2030. The agreements aim to better align policies, institutions and financing so that action on climate change also delivers benefits for biodiversity conservation and pollution reduction.

Rare weather pattern amplified by global warming

The western European heatwave, which lasted from June 21 to June 27, was driven by a persistent high-pressure system known as an ‘Omega block’, or ‘heat dome’, that trapped hot air over western and central Europe. A low-pressure system west of the Iberian Peninsula also transported hot, dry air from North Africa into the region.

According to ClimaMeter, similar meteorological conditions today are up to 2.5°C warmer than comparable events during 1950 to 1987. The study also found that these blocking weather systems have become significantly more persistent, allowing heatwaves to last longer, while similar events are increasingly occurring during the warmest part of summer.

Researchers attributed the event to a combination of anthropogenic climate change, which increased temperatures, and natural climate variability, which contributed to the development of the blocking anticyclone.

Records tumble across Europe

The heat dome pushed temperatures between 5°C and 12°C above seasonal averages across France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom.

France recorded its hottest June day at 43.3°C, with 49 of its 96 mainland departments placed under the highest heat alert. Paris Montsouris crossed 40°C on two consecutive June days, exceeding the total number of such days recorded during the previous 147 years before the 2019 heatwave.

Germany registered a provisional national record of 41.7°C in Brandenburg, while the United Kingdom recorded a June record of 37.7°C at Lingwood. New June or all-time records were also set in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Denmark, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Nighttime temperatures were equally exceptional. Spain experienced its warmest June nights since at least 1950, Cardiff in the United Kingdom recorded a June nighttime minimum of 23.5°C, while Germany registered its hottest ever night at 29.4°C in East Saxony.