There has been significant commentary seeking suggestions on what reforms could look like during Conference of Parties (COP) negotiations, 30 years since the Convention of Parties was established, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell stated.

He was speaking while addressing the press in New Delhi during an official mission to India on July 21, 2026.

“Wider consultation is needed with Parties to get their inputs, and some have been forthcoming in sharing views as to how the process can be strengthened and how it needs to evolve,” he said.

Stiell was responding to questions about the process of climate negotiations during COPs which have faced allegations of being influenced by fossil fuel companies participating during the negations and vetoes that ignore consensus and calls to reform the process by banning fossil fuel companies.

Given that over the past few years, the conversation regarding science’s understanding of increasing climate impacts has changed, it is time for that discussion to take place, said Stiell.

He shared his views on what the COP process has achieved in terms of climate change over the years. Steill said the world would probably head for the 5 degrees Celsius rise compared to the 1.5 degrees average temperature before the Paris Agreement and that a lot of work needs to be done to reach the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal to have a liveable planet.

Last year, COP30 in Belem began the year of implementation and how to double down on the same, he said.