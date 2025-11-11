Climate disasters have killed 832,000 people and cost $4.5 trillion in 30 years, Germanwatch warns at COP30

“India, along with Haiti and the Philippines, is hit by a range of climate extremes — from deadly heatwaves to destructive floods and cyclones — so regularly that recovery barely keeps pace with recurring damage,” said Vera Künzel, co-author and senior advisor on climate change adaptation and human rights at Germanwatch, in a statement.

The report finds that the world has endured more than 9,700 documented extreme weather events since 1995. Of these, storms and heatwaves each caused roughly a third of all fatalities, while floods affected nearly half of those impacted. Storms alone accounted for 58 per cent of all economic losses, or about $2.64 trillion.

Dominica tops the long-term ranking (1995-2024), followed by Myanmar, Honduras, Libya, Haiti, Grenada, the Philippines, Nicaragua, India, and the Bahamas, according to the CRI 2026. For 2024 alone, the countries most affected were St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Chad, Papua New Guinea, Niger, Nepal, the Philippines, Malawi, Myanmar, and Vietnam, many of them small island or low-income states.

“Climate change is not a distant threat — it’s today’s defining reality,” said Laura Schäfer, one of CRI’s authors and head of international climate policy at Germanwatch in a statement. “Heatwaves and storms now pose the greatest threat to human life, and we’re witnessing economic devastation on a scale that would have been unimaginable just a few decades ago.”

The CRI draws a clear line between global warming and escalating disasters. The year 2024 was the hottest on record, with global average temperatures exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for the first time. Sea surface temperatures in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean hit unprecedented highs, fuelling hurricanes and flash floods across continents.

A World Weather Attribution study cited in the report found that human-induced climate change made such extremes far more likely and more intense than climate phenomenon El Niño alone.