Climate disasters will send many countries into a debt spiral — but there’s a way out

After years of disciplined reform and painful sacrifice, Jamaica had done what few global debt specialists thought possible. Through tough and sometimes controversial spending cuts and fiscal discipline, it slashed its debt from a staggering 150 per cent of GDP in 2013 to just 62 per cent by 2024.

By 2025, Jamaica was hitting its stride. One internationally recognised credit rating agency upgraded the country’s credit ratings from category BB- to BB (slightly less vulnerable in the near term to adverse economic conditions).

This gives the country more leeway to borrow on the international market. Unemployment and crime rates were falling. Jamaica’s economy was on track for one of its best years in decades.

However, in late October Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, tore across the island, leaving catastrophic destruction in its wake. The island nation was prepared, but not protected.

Preliminary estimates put the damage at a staggering $7 billion (£5.3 billion) — equivalent to 28-32 per cent of last year’s GDP. Jamaica has a multi-layered financial safety net : a contingency fund, catastrophe insurance through the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility — which will pay out $91.9 million, its largest ever payout — and a $150 million catastrophe bond.

But these buffers barely make a dent in the $7 billion recovery bill. There is a shortfall of more than $6 billion. Given the scale of the destruction, Jamaica will likely have to borrow to fund its recovery — deepening its debt, just as it had emerged from a debt crisis.

This loop of disaster, debt, recovery and the another disaster does not just affect Jamaica. Increasingly frequent climate disasters wipe out years of progress in small island developing states, forcing them into increasingly costly borrowing to fund their recovery.

One study shows that climate destruction is becoming more expensive for small island developing states such as Fiji, Guyana and the Dominican Republic, because these nations typically rely on expensive private external debt to cover their disaster recovery costs.

Our team at the thinktank ODI Global estimates that between 2000 to 2022, extreme weather events in small island developing states may have caused an estimated total of $141 billion in economic loss and damage, of which $53 billion (38 per cent) could be attributed to climate change.

For severe tropical cyclones and hurricanes, the estimated total economic loss and damage during the same period could be as high as $122 billion. Climate change may have been responsible for $52 billion of that. This translates to a total loss of $5.3 billion from hurricanes, with $2 billion attributable to climate change each year.

For countries with fragile economies and limited fiscal space, these shocks are existential. Each dollar spent on rebuilding is a dollar not spent on healthcare, education or infrastructure. To meet their development goals, small island developing states would need to raise social spending by 6.6 per cent of GDP by 2030.