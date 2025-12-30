Clouds are vital to life — but many are becoming wispy ghosts. Here’s how to see the changes above us
Scientists are observing a steady global decline in Earth’s most reflective cloud cover
Fewer clouds mean more heat trapped, intensifying climate change without dramatic headlines
The loss is subtle but profound, reshaping rainfall, temperature and human perception
Relearning how to read clouds could be a powerful civic response to atmospheric change
As a scholar researching clouds, I have spent much of my time trying to understand the economy of the sky. Not the weather reports showing scudding rainclouds, but the deeper logic of cloud movements, their distributions and densities and the way they intervene in light, regulate temperatures and choreograph heat flows across our restless planet.
Recently, I have been noticing : skies that feel hollowed out, clouds that look like they have lost their conviction. I think of them as ghost clouds. Not quite absent, but not fully there. These wispy formations drift unmoored from the systems that once gave them coherence. Too thin to reflect sunlight, too fragmented to produce rain, too sluggish to stir up wind, they give the illusion of a cloud without its function.
We think of clouds as insubstantial. But they matter far beyond their weight or tangibility. In dry Western Australia where I live, rain-bringing clouds are eagerly anticipated. But the winter storms which bring most rain to the south-west are being , depositing vital fresh water . More and more days pass under a hard, endless blue — beautiful, but also brutal in its vacancy.
Worldwide, cloud patterns are now changing in concerning ways. Scientists have found the expanse of Earth’s highly reflective clouds is . With less heat reflected, the Earth is more heat .
A quiet crisis above
When there are fewer and fewer clouds, it doesn’t make headlines as floods or fires do. Their absence is quiet, cumulative and very worrying.
To be clear, clouds aren’t going to disappear. They may increase in some areas. But the belts of shiny white clouds we need most between 1.5 and 3 per cent per decade.
These clouds are the best at reflecting sunlight back to space, especially in the sunniest parts of the world close to the equator. By contrast, broken grey clouds reflect less heat, while less light hits polar regions, giving polar clouds less to reflect.
Clouds are often thought of as an ambient backdrop to climate action. But we’re now learning this is a fundamental oversight. Clouds aren’t décor — they’re dynamic, distributed and deeply consequential infrastructure able to cool the planet and shape the rainfall patterns seeding life below. These masses of tiny water droplets or ice crystals represent climate protection accessible to all, regardless of nation, wealth or politics.
On average, clouds cover of the Earth’s surface, clustering over the oceans. Of all solar radiation reflected back to space, clouds are responsible for about 70 per cent.
Clouds mediate extremes, soften sunlight, ferry moisture and form sustaining a stable climate.
When loss is invisible
If clouds become rarer or leave, it’s not just a loss to the climate system. It’s a loss to how we perceive the world.
When glaciers melt, species die out or coral reefs bleach and die, traces are often left of what was there. But if cloud cover diminishes, it leaves only an emptiness that’s hard to name and harder still to grieve. We have had to learn how to grieve other environmental losses. But we do not yet have a way to mourn the way skies used to be.
And yet we must. To confront loss on this scale, we must allow ourselves to mourn — not out of despair, but out of clarity. Grieving the atmosphere as it used to be is not weakness. It is planetary attention, a necessary pause that opens space for care and creative reimagination of how we live with — and within — the sky.
Reading the clouds
For generations, Australia’s First Nations have , interpreting their forms to guide seasonal activities. The (Gugurmin in Wiradjuri) can be seen in the Milky Way’s dark dust. When the emu figure is high in the night sky, it’s the right time to gather emu eggs.
The skies are changing faster than our systems of understanding can .
One solution is to reframe how we perceive weather phenomena such as clouds. As researchers in Japan , weather is a type of public good — a “weather commons”. If we see clouds not as leftovers from an unchanging past, but as invitations to imagine new futures for our planet, we might begin to learn how to live more wisely and attentively with the sky.
This might mean teaching people again — to notice their presence, their changes, their disappearances. We can between clouds which cool and those which drift, decorative but functionally inert. Our natural affinity to clouds makes them ideal for .
To read clouds is to understand where they formed, what they carry and whether they might return tomorrow. From the ground, we can see whether clouds have begun a slow retreat from the places that need them most.
Weather doesn’t just happen
For millennia, humans have treated weather as something beyond our control, something that happens to us. But our effects on Earth have ballooned to the point that we are now helping shape the weather, whether by removing forests which can produce or by funnelling billions of tonnes of fossil carbon into the atmosphere. What we do below shapes what happens above.
We are living through a very brief window in which every change will have very long term consequences. If emissions continue apace, the extra heating will last millennia.
I propose cloud literacy not as solution, but as a way to urgently draw our attention to the very real change happening around us.
We must move from reaction to atmospheric co-design — not as technical fix, but as a civic, collective and imaginative responsibility.
Professor Christian Jakob provided feedback and contributed to this article, while Dr Jo Pollitt and Professor Helena Grehan offered comments and edits.
